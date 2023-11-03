Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AAPL, AEYE, ANSS, ARHS, ASRT, BILL, CYBR, FNKO, FTNT, GDDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $198.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $332.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its target price cut by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $154.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $130.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.