Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AAPL, AEYE, ANSS, ARHS, ASRT, BILL, CYBR, FNKO, FTNT, GDDY)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $198.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $332.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its target price cut by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $154.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $130.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

