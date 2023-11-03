Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AAPL, AEYE, ANSS, ARHS, ASRT, BILL, CYBR, FNKO, FTNT, GDDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 3rd:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $198.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its target price cut by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $154.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $130.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
