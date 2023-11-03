Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.91.

FRT stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 1,172,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,765,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

