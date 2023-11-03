GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,524 shares of company stock worth $3,062,698 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

