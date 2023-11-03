Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Down 2.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

