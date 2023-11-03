High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Down 2.5%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 15,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 859% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.
