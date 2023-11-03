Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 13,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 407,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Histogen Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 100.56% and a negative net margin of 63,799.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Histogen Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.