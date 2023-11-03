Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 143,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,211. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

