iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.77. 193,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 79,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.