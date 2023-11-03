iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.77. 193,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 79,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTH. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

