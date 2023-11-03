John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HTD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 132,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,341. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.