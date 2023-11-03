Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.735-2.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,776. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on DRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.