Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.735-2.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.
Leonardo DRS Stock Performance
NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,776. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leonardo DRS
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
