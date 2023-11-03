Marinus Verwijs Sells 970 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CTO Marinus Verwijs sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $10,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AVTE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,407. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
See Also
