Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.40. 1,003,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.48 and a 200 day moving average of $389.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

