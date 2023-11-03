Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,710. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $364.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

