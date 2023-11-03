Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.803-1.916 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.41.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

MCHP traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 9,982,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,132. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 328.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

