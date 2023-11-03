PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
PACWP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,257. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
