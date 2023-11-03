PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACWP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,257. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.