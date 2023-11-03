PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

