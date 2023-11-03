Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 1,198,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,189. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,220. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 271,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

