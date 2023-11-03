PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 447,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

