PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,929. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.