PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,490. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

