PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,490. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

