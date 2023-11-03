PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PTY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 861,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,729. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.