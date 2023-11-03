PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
PTY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 861,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,729. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.