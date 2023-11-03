PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

