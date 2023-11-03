PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.