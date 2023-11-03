PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 236,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

