PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 236,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
