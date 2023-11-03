PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

