PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

