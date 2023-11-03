Piper Sandler Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.88. 1,466,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,709. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

