Piper Sandler Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $895.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.90. 455,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,039. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.20. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

