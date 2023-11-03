Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 2,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

About Pollard Banknote

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

