PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.68. 47,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 40,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 3.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
