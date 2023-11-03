Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.08. 9,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.
