S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Up 9.2%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 4,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

