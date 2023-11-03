Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 144,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 131,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

