Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 822,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $54.11.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

