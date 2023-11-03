Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Price Up 4%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 5,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.