Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. 955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Thule Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.2061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

