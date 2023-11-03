TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 2.8% Higher

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. 28,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

About TransAlta Renewables

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

See Also

