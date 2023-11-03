Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $212.69 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00013456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $212.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00200414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.59108263 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 845 active market(s) with $318,414,142.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

