Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
