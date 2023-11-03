X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 39,906 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $145,657.63.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.2 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,578. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,694 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

