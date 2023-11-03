xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.43 on Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 75.2% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $304,721.69 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

