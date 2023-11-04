ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $443,897.34 and $155.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,139.45 or 1.00022711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000437 USD and is down -35.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,522.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

