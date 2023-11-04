aelf Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $249.86 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,780,937 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

