AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,679. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 27.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,592,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

