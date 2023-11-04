Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.81. 3,056,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,636. The company has a market cap of $539.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

