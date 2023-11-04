Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,708 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.