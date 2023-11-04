Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $90.56 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $90.56 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

