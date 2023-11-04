Ark Trading Up 187% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $280.98 million and approximately $436.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 187% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,704,318 coins and its circulating supply is 176,704,202 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

