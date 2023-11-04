ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,350. ATI has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 16.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.