Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.68 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00016159 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $804.93 million and $47.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,139.45 or 1.00022711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,787,793 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,787,587.27584437 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.47092605 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $38,073,532.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.